WINDSOR
Windsor

    Crash closes Amherstburg intersection

    Police investigate a crash at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 9 in Amherstburg, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Police investigate a crash at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 9 in Amherstburg, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have closed an intersection in Amherstburg after a crash.

    Officers with the Amherstburg Detachment are conducting an active investigation after the collision on Tuesday.

    The intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 9 is closed.

    Please avoid the area until further notice.

