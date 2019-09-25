Not a good morning for commuters on Highway 401 near Huron Church.

Essex County OPP were called to a crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 before Huron Church Road on Wednesday morning.

Motorists can’t get off the Parkway onto westbound 401 at Todd Lane because of the cleanup.

Traffic was backed up approaching St. Clair College. There appeared to be at least four vehicles involved.

The reopening time is unclear.