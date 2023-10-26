WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash brings down power lines in Tecumseh

    About 34 customers are without power following a crash in Tecumseh on Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: Hydro One) About 34 customers are without power following a crash in Tecumseh on Oct. 26, 2023. (Source: Hydro One)

    A section of County Road 43 in Tecumseh is closed following a crash.

    According to OPP, a vehicle struck two parked vehicles and a hydro pole, causing power lines to fall.

    County Road 43 is closed between Baseline Road and County Road 42.

    Injuries are reported as minor and hydro crews are on the scene.

    According to Hydro One, about 34 customers are affected with restoration estimated around 10:15 a.m.

