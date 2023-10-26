Crash brings down power lines in Tecumseh

A section of County Road 43 in Tecumseh is closed following a crash.

According to OPP, a vehicle struck two parked vehicles and a hydro pole, causing power lines to fall.

County Road 43 is closed between Baseline Road and County Road 42.

Injuries are reported as minor and hydro crews are on the scene.

According to Hydro One, about 34 customers are affected with restoration estimated around 10:15 a.m.