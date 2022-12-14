Crash backs up traffic on EC Row Expressway
A collision on E.C. Row Expressway backed up morning traffic in Windsor
Windsor police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of E.C. Row at Jefferson at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say it doesn’t appear that there were any reported injuries.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
U.S. Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The U.S. military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, parents of the victims continue to push for changes.
Kitchener
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the spring 2022 stabbing death of Zachary Hartman, a musician from Exeter.
Region of Waterloo to provide sleeping bags, winter supplies to people living rough
With colder temperatures fast approaching, the Region of Waterloo plans to hand out sleeping bags, winter clothing and outdoor winter supplies to people living in encampments and staying rough in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
London
Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end
Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?
People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.
OPP investigating September shooting
Middlesex OPP are hoping someone out there will have video footage that will help with a shooting investigation that started in September.
Barrie
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of the system, noting travel conditions could be tricky.
Elmvale business suffers damages after evening fire
No injuries were reported after a fire at an Elmvale business Tuesday evening.
-
Coldwater, Ont. man arrested in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
A 59-year-old Coldwater, Ont. man faces charges after police say two female victims alleged historical sexual assaults happened in Georgina.
Northern Ontario
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Weather alerts and extreme cold warnings in northern Ontario
As wintery weather settles in across northern Ontario, weather alerts have been issued for several communities due to extremely cold temperatures, strong wind gusts and snow.
-
Correctional officer at Kitchener, Ont. women’s prison charged with sexual assault
A correctional officer at a women’s prison in Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
Ottawa
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
Toronto
Naloxone kits to be required in 'high risk' Ontario businesses in 2023
Ontario businesses deemed to be "high risk” settings in which opioid overdoses could take place will be required to have a Naloxone kit on-site beginning June 1, 2023, the government announced Wednesday.
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
-
Toronto city council to consider mayor’s housing action plan today
A proposal to create a housing action plan which could result in significant changes to existing zoning regulations will be up for debate today as city council holds its final meeting of 2022.
Montreal
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
-
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl in Montreal to appear in court
The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a young girl earlier this week is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday. The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle. Neighbours say she was a Ukrainian refugee.
-
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Osheaga in Montreal
Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the upcoming Osheaga festival in Montreal next summer.
Atlantic
Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes
Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
-
Transport Canada must be 'more vigilant,' relatives say two years after N.S. sinking
Two years after the sinking of the Chief William Saulis, relatives of the victims say Dec. 15 is a date that provokes painful memories, unanswered questions and frustration over a Transportation Safety Board investigation that still hasn't officially delivered its findings.
Winnipeg
Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs
Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.
-
Building to be demolished following West End fire
A building is being demolished and roads are closed on Wednesday morning following a fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
-
Head-on crash in northern Ontario leaves two Manitobans dead
Two men from Steinbach, Man., died earlier in the month following a head-on crash near Kenora,
Calgary
Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report
The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another cold snap on the way for Alberta
Get that last-minute holiday shopping done before the cold snap arrives.
Edmonton
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures hang on for a few days
Daytime highs in Edmonton will be right around average for today, Thursday and Friday.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Vancouver
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
UPDATED
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.