CRA employees moving back into evacuated building
Federal government building at 441 University Ave. West in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 12:43PM EDT
WINDSOR -- Canada Revenue Agency workers are moving back into their evacuated building after months of review.
More than 300 government employees left the building in July due to safety concerns.
That departure came just months after $11 million in renovations to the building in the fall.
The federal government called the evacuation "precautionary" and had three engineering reports done to pinpoint the concerns.
The building is now deemed safe.