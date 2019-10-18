The CP Holiday Train returns to both Chatham and Windsor with a new lineup of entertainment.

The train arrives on a Saturday this year, Nov. 30. This time Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea and The Beautiful Band will be performing.

The festive train will first arrive in Chatham at the Holiday Inn Convention Centre parking lot off Richmond Street at 2:30 p.m., before heading off to Windsor to the CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street at 5:20 p.m.

Anyone going is asked to bring a non-perishable food donation.

Since its inaugural journey back in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $15.8 million and collected 4.5-million pounds of food.