CP Holiday Train returns to Windsor and Chatham for first time in three years

The CP Holiday Train will be rolling into Windsor and Chatham for the first time since 2019.

The popular train will be stopping in the cities on Thursday, Dec. 1. The train had to go virtual over the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2022 run goes to Chatham first, pausing at the Holiday Inn Convention Center parking lot on Richmond Street at 2:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Then it travels on to Windsor, stopping at the CP rail yard at Erie Street and Janette Street. The train is scheduled to arrive at 5:45 p.m. and the 30-minute concert will begin at 6 p.m. CP Holiday Train map. (Source: CPR.ca)

Lindsay Ell and Texas Hill are set to perform on the train at both stops.

The shows are free, but CP Rail says is asking the public to bring cash or non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.