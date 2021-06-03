WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can now view and print COVID-19 vaccine receipts after getting their shots.

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say they have received a high volume of calls requesting information on how to retrieve receipts confirming they have received one or both vaccinations.

Individuals should have received their “vaccine receipts” at the time of vaccination and also by email following vaccination. Health officials recommend saving and storing these records in a safe and easy to remember place.

Anyone who still needs formal confirmation of vaccination can visit a new Ontario government link that is now active and provides a digital and printable copy of their receipt.

Individuals can log in using their health card number and are then click on “Vaccine Receipts” to view and then print a vaccination receipt if they had a dose administered.

“We anticipate demand for such receipts will rise in the weeks ahead if government requirements are implemented requiring confirmation of vaccinations,” states a WRH news release.

On May 31, the Ontario government announced mandatory requirements for long-term care homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff and minimum requirements that need to be included in these policies, including providing proof of vaccination of each dose.