COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare changes schedule

The COVID-19 vaccination centre at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is reducing its hours, walk-ins are still available.

The clinic at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility in partnership with Windsor-Essex County Healthcare will be no longer be operating on Tuesdays and Fridays starting Monday.

The clinic will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for Family Day.

The vaccine clinic located at 1453 Prince Road in Windsor will be open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic offers first, second and third doses through both walk-ins and appointments.

To book an appointment, visit www.wevax.ca