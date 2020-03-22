WINDSOR, ON -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is continuing to protect the health and well-being of the residents of Windsor and Essex County.

It has been reported that as of Sunday, March 22 at 8:30 a.m., there have been 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

COVID-19 tests have been performed on 352 individuals, while 194 are still pending at this time.

Locally, primary care providers are being urged to consider virtual and/or telephone for their clinical consultation where possible.

Effective immediately, the Ministry of Health, Drugs and Devices Division are limiting prescription medication to no more than a 30-day supply to decrease the risk of shortages and stockpiling.

Once again, Dr. Wajjid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health, reminds all residents who are returning from travel to stay home for 14-days.

"As we see our first two cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex I cannot stress the importance of self-isolation and social distancing enough. All travel is considered high risk, especially those returning from cruise travel or areas identified as highly impacted by COVID-19. If you are returning from travel, self-isolate for 14-days. If you develop symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing contact the health unit or your healthcare provider immediately."

More information to come as an announcement will be made by Warden Gary McNamara and Essex County mayors in regard to COVID-19 today at noon.

CTV News will update as more information is provided.