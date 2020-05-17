WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths as of 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

There are 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex to date.

Currently, there are 407 resolved cases and 63 deaths.

There have been 14, 027 individuals tested, while 974 test results are pending.

The WECHU is continuing to monitor 17 outbreaks within long-term care and retirement homes, while residing an outbreak for Chartwell Oak Park in LaSalle.