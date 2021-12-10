COVID-19 trends worsen in Windsor-Essex
COVID cases in Windsor-Essex, as of Dec. 5, 2021. (Source: WECHU)
Windsor, Ont. -
COVID-19 key indicators and trends continue to worsen in Windsor-Essex, according to the latest statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The health unit released it’s weekly epidemiological report on Thursday.
WECHU data highlights for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5:
- 22,270 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 72.3 cases per 100,000 population
- For the week of November 29 – Dec. 5, the case rate is 114.5 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 1.1 compared to the previous week.
- Case rate is 1.6 times higher than the Southwest region (69.0 cases per 100,000), and 2.6 times higher than Ontario (44.2 cases per 100,000).
- Windsor-Essex has the third highest case rate in Ontario.
- Increase of 1.1% in percent positivity was observed this week, as it increased from 5.4% (November 14 - 20, 2021) to 6.5% (November 21 - 27, 2021).
- Highest number of cases (23%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.
- Tecumseh had the highest weekly case rate of 124.7 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Kingsville (121.6 cases per 100,000) and Leamington (115.2 cases per 100,000 population).
Trends in COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex County
- Up until Dec. 5, the health unit reported 22,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- For the most completed week November 29 – Dec. 5, 2021, the case rate was 114.5 cases per 100,000 population, which is higher than the previous week’s rate (Nov, 23 – 28, 2021; 113.4 cases per 100,000 population; Figure 1).
- The current 7-day moving average of cases in WEC is 72.3 cases per 100,000.