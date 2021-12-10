COVID-19 trends worsen in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

COVID-19 key indicators and trends continue to worsen in Windsor-Essex, according to the latest statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit released it’s weekly epidemiological report on Thursday.

WECHU data highlights for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5:

22,270 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 72.3 cases per 100,000 population

For the week of November 29 – Dec. 5, the case rate is 114.5 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 1.1 compared to the previous week.

Case rate is 1.6 times higher than the Southwest region (69.0 cases per 100,000), and 2.6 times higher than Ontario (44.2 cases per 100,000).

Windsor-Essex has the third highest case rate in Ontario.

Increase of 1.1% in percent positivity was observed this week, as it increased from 5.4% (November 14 - 20, 2021) to 6.5% (November 21 - 27, 2021).

Highest number of cases (23%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.

Tecumseh had the highest weekly case rate of 124.7 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Kingsville (121.6 cases per 100,000) and Leamington (115.2 cases per 100,000 population).

Trends in COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex County