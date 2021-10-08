COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics remain open over Thanksgiving weekend

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Regional Hospital is informing residents that COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics will be open over the Thanksgiving weekend, although there are some adjusted hours.

PUMA Clinic

WRH is altering its hours at the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic to make it easier for parents and guardians to bring their children in for a COVID-19 assessment.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 and Monday, Oct. 11, the PUMA Clinic will be open both days from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. instead of the regular hours of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic is located at the Met Campus on the east side of the building. It is designed for urgent medical COVID-19 assessments and testing for children under the age of 17.

The PUMA clinic is open by appointment only by calling 519-973-4443 or book online (Internet Explorer is not a supported browser for this link).

Regular hours of operation resume on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 12pm-8pm.

Ouellette Campus Assessment Centre

Hours of operation at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Ouellette Campus remain the same for people who require a COVID-19 test. The assessment centre is open for people 18 years of age and up who are symptomatic. It is open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. It is also open on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 11.

To schedule an appointment visit www.wrh.on.ca/onlinebooking or call 519-973-4443.

Please have your health card handy.

Vaccination Centre

For people looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, either first or second dose, the hours of operation remain the same at the Vaccination Centre at Devonshire Mall. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. including Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 11.

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine.