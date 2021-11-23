COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Leamington schools
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Leamiongton schools on Tuesday.
Gore Hill Public School located at 1135 Mersea Road 1 and Queen Elizabeth Public School located at 4 Maxon Ave, are in outbreak status due to an increase in COVID cases.
WECHU says no variants of concern have been identified.
There are seven Windsor-Essex schools with active COVID-19 outbreaks.