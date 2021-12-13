COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three more Windsor-Essex schools

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three more local schools.

Leamington District Secondary School, Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School in Lakeshore and Hugh Beaton Public School in Windsor are now in outbreak status.

The Greater Essex County School Board website is reporting seven cases at Leamington District Secondary School and seven cases at Hugh Beaton Public School.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board website is reporting nine active cases at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.

WECHU says there are 10 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex as of Monday morning.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted at Malden Central Public School.