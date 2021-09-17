WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in three additional schools in the region.

According to the WECHU website, Sandwich Secondary School, Al-Hijra Academy, and Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School are in outbreak status.

School COVID-19 tracker: Map of cases in Windsor-Essex for 2021-22 school year

Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury said a second case was discovered among the students who were dismissed due to the first case on Sept. 12.

“We have been told that no further action is necessary,” said Scantlebury, who added they are waiting further instructions from the health unit.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board indicated there is a similar situation at Cardinal Carter.

WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields said it's only an outbreak that they have declared within that cohort that was already dismissed, not for the entire school. There are no further dismissals required at this time.

As of Friday morning, the schools remained open.

An outbreak was previously declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School on Wednesday. The school was ordered closed to in-person learning.