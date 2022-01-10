COVID-19 outbreak declared on Chatham-Kent Health Alliance dialysis unit

Windsor, Ont. -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the dialysis unit of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Monday after two cases of the virus were identified.

Chatham-Kent Public Health and CKHA will work closely to manage the outbreak within dialysis and will continue to work together until the outbreak is rescinded.

CK Public Health is in communication with the impacted patients, families as well as staff who have been impacted for the contact tracing process and to provide information on appropriate measures to take.

The hospital says a number of additional initiatives have been implemented in response to the outbreak as part of CKHA’s pandemic response action plan and the hospital’s infection prevention and control guidelines.

“CKHA is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care. If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest Emergency Department,” a CKHA news release says.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.