WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday among a St. Clair College program.

A new release from the college and health unit says the program outbreak affects two different semesters at the South Windsor campus.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to an exposure in two cohorts.

The college says impacted students and staff have been notified and directed to either self-monitor or self-isolate.

The WEHCU declares a school outbreak when there are two or more cases linked and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the same class.

The college says it is working closely with the health unit to manage the outbreak in this specific program and any other cases that have been identified.

St. Clair College has a vaccination policy in place where students must be fully vaccinated or conduct rapid testing every 72 hours. The college says it also mandates daily questionnaires for staff and students before entering campus.

As of Wednesday, the college says 80.5 per cent of students are fully vaccinated, 12.9 per cent have at least one dose, and 6.6 per cent have chosen not to vaccinate or disclose their status to the college.