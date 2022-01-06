COVID-19 indicators rise in Windsor-Essex, but lower than provincial average

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in COVID-19 indicators, but ICU numbers remain low.

WECHU released its Weekly Epidemiologic Update on Thursday.

“Due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness,” states a disclaimer in the report.

Medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Thursday that moving forward the metrics they use are not as valuable because testing capacity is more restricted. He said the number of people hospitalized, deaths and absenteeism from work are important indicators of the burden of illness in the community.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 44 people with COVID in hospital, 34 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 18 are vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 15 are unvaccinated. There are six COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients and two fully/partially vaccinated patients in the Leamington hospital.

Data Highlights (week of December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022)

For the week of December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022, the case rate is 505.8 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 287.2 compared to the previous week.

Case rate is similar to the Southwest region (501.3 cases per 100,000), and 1.29 times lower than Ontario (653.0 cases per 100,000).

Increase of 4.3 per cent in percent positivity was observed this week, as it slightly increased from 7.6 per cent (December 20 - 26, 2021) to 11.9 per cent (December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022).

Highest number of cases (26 per cent) were seen among 20-29 year olds in the past two weeks.

Essex had the highest weekly case rate of 125.9 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Amherstburg (107.6 cases per 100,000) and Lakeshore (104.7cases per 100,000 population).

Hospitalizations have increased locally and across Ontario, but ICU numbers remain low in Windsor-Essex.

Wastewater surveillance highlights an increase in viral signal of COVID-19 within Windsor-Essex County for the last week of December. (Source: Ontario Ministry of Health)

COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex County Trends: