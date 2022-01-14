COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 100 in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 104 hospitalizations, 270 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Friday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 508 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 30,638 confirmed cases of the virus, including 26,414 people who have recovered.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 104 people are in hospital on Friday, an increase from 95 on Thursday. There are 17 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospitals’ numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 84 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 49 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 27 are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 19 are unvaccinated. There are 12 COVID patients in the ICU - six are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and four are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are 11 patients with COVID in hospital. Ten are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

29 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

24 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

6 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED