COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 73 new high risk cases and 49 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 576 people.

Windsor-Essex has 295 active high risk cases on Friday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 49 people in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including nine cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 39 reported on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

19 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreak

7 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

355,265 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

86.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

340,552 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

82.5% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

187,629 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

53.3% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

More details coming.