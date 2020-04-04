LONDON, ONT. -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has climbed once again Saturday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports the area now has 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 19 new cases from Fridays's total.

There are three local deaths from the virus.

The health unit says Windsor-Essex is also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in the following facilities:

Country Village Homes - Five residents, which includes two deaths, and five staff

Amica at Windsor - Two staff

Lifetimes on Riverside - One staff, one resident.

Overall, 1,434 individuals have been tested for C0VID-19 and 210 tests are pending.