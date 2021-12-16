COVID-19 case rate jumps in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another increase in COVID-19 case rates and other key indicators.

Trends in the region have been worsening for several weeks. WECHU released new weekly data in the epidemiological summary on Thursday.

Here are the data highlights for the week of Dec. 6 - 12

22,884 cases reported and 7-day moving average of 86.7 cases per 100,000 population

For the week of December 6 – 12, 2021 the case rate is 137 per 100,000 individuals, an increase of 27.8 compared to the previous week.

Case rate is 2.37 times higher than the Southwest region (57.8 cases per 100,000), and 2.26 times higher than Ontario (60.5 cases per 100,000). Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest case rate in Ontario.

Highest number of cases (22%) were seen among 0-19 year olds in the past two weeks.

Leamington had the highest weekly case rate of 206.6 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Tecumseh (178.7 cases per 100,000) and Amherstburg (111.9 cases per 100,000 population).

COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex County Trends

For the most completed week Dec. 6 – Dec. 12, 2021, the case rate was 142.3 cases per 100,000 population, which is higher than the previous week's rate (November 29 – December 5, 2021; 114.5 cases per 100,000 population).

The current 7-day moving average of cases in WEC is 86.7 cases per 100,000 population.