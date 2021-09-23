WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an improvement in the COVID-19 case rate, but an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the region.

WECHU says there were 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 451 people.

In the WECHU weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday, manager of epidemiology Ramsey D’Souza reported a case rate of 66.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate for the previous seven days was 93.9.

The per cent positivity also dropped to 3.9 per cent for the full week. It was 6.5 per cent the previous week.

Interim medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says it’s too soon to tell if the region has passed the peak of the fourth wave, but the trends are improving.

Although most of the COVID indicators are improving, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have increased over the past week.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – 10 are unvaccinated, five are vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are eight people in the WRH ICU, six are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are six unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,440 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,669 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 320 cases are currently active - 211 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 109 are non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

12 cases are community acquired

14 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

12 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement home

2 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: