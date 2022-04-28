COVID-19 activity in Windsor-Essex 'about the same' as last week

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says the COVID-19 activity in the region is about the same as it was the previous week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.

“The disease activity now in Windsor-Essex is about the same as last week,” said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “We continue to recommend people continue with public health measures, including staying at home if you’re sick, wearing a mask indoors, wearing a mask if you can’t remain consistently two metres away from someone else, to get vaccinated.”

Here are the data highlights for the week of April 18 - 24, 2022: