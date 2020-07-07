DETROIT -- An appeals court says the CEOs of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler don't have to meet to settle a lawsuit between the two automakers.

The court overturned an extraordinary decision by a federal judge in Detroit.

The judge had ordered GM's Mary Barra and FCA's Mike Manley to get together and settle a dispute over FCA's alleged role in corruption by union leaders.

The appeals court says Judge Paul Borman abused his discretion by singling out Barra and Manley and setting other conditions.

GM is suing crosstown rival FCA, alleging that it got an advantage by paying off union leaders to reduce labour costs during contract talks.