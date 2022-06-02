Court of Appeal overturns second degree murder conviction for Leamington man

Andrew Cowan leaves the courthouse during the first day of his first-degree murder trial on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor) Andrew Cowan leaves the courthouse during the first day of his first-degree murder trial on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver