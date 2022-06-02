Court of Appeal overturns second degree murder conviction for Leamington man

A second degree murder conviction has been overturned by the Court of Appeal for Ontario because of an undeclared conflict of interest.

In 2012, 45-year-old Andrew Cowan was driving a pick-up truck in Leamington with his best friend, 53-year-old Edward Witt in the passenger seat.

Cowan drove off the road at a high rate of speed, launching the vehicle into the air and crashed into the second floor of a building.

Witt died and the Crown contended the crash was intentional.

The defence claimed Cowan and Witt had made a suicide pact

Cowan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal overturned that conviction, ordering a new trial.

The court ruling there was a reasonable apprehension of bias as the trial judge and the prosecutor were close friends.

Defence lawyer Patrick Ducharme says his client was denied a fair trial.