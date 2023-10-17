Court hears Veltman pulled over to put on bulletproof vest

Nathaniel Veltman is continuing his testimony in his defence in a Windsor courtroom on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks picked up right where he left off on Monday, asking Veltman why he watched hateful content online.

"I did this everyday," responded Veltman.

In part of his testimony, Veltman also told the court, while driving around London, he pulled over to put his bulletproof vest on “in case” he saw more Muslims.

Veltman continued by saying “I came across the victims. I saw them on my left. I wasn't paying attention to how many there was.” He said he could tell by their "garb" they were Muslims... adding, “Instantly as soon as I saw them the same sick urge came to drive at them.”

At the start of the trial, Veltman admitted in an agreed statement of facts he was driving the pickup truck that struck the Afzaal family in London on June 6, 2021, killing four people and seriously injuring a fifth person.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske