Windsor

    • Court hears Veltman pulled over to put on bulletproof vest

    Share

    Nathaniel Veltman is continuing his testimony in his defence in a Windsor courtroom on Tuesday.

    The 22-year-old is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

    According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks picked up right where he left off on Monday, asking Veltman why he watched hateful content online.

    "I did this everyday," responded Veltman.

    In part of his testimony, Veltman also told the court, while driving around London, he pulled over to put his bulletproof vest on “in case” he saw more Muslims.

    Veltman continued by saying “I came across the victims. I saw them on my left. I wasn't paying attention to how many there was.” He said he could tell by their "garb" they were Muslims... adding, “Instantly as soon as I saw them the same sick urge came to drive at them.”

    At the start of the trial, Veltman admitted in an agreed statement of facts he was driving the pickup truck that struck the Afzaal family in London on June 6, 2021, killing four people and seriously injuring a fifth person.

    — With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly

    A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News