Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says he expects a section of Highway 3 that keeps buckling in the heat will at long last have a solution.

McNamara is hopeful that by the end of the month a tender will be issued by the Minister of Transportation to fix the section of highway.

“I'm working closely with our roads department here; they have been in constant contact with M-T-O. They have been meeting and having that conversation and finally it looks like we're going to get some action and get that stretch of road fixed,” he told CTV News.

The section of highway near Manning Road has melted six times since last summer.

McNamara says the work will be done over the summer to solve the issue.