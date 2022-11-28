County Road 42 reopens after crash in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP say County Road 42 has reopened after a collision in Comber.

Police posted about the crash on social media at 6:28 a.m. on Monday.

The crash took place on County Road 42 from County Road 35 to County Road 31.

County Road 35 was also closed from Lakeshore Road 303 to Lakeshore Road 305.

The road reopened a few hours later.