County Road 42 reopens after cement truck hits ditch
Windsor police were called to a report of a cement truck in the ditch on County Road 42 in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 12, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Windsor police have reopened a section of County Road 42 after a cement truck crash.
Officers were called to a report of a cement truck in the ditch around 7:08 a.m. Friday.
The road was closed for several hours between 9th Concession and Lauzon Parkway as the involved truck was removed from the scene.
Police say the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.