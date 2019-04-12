County Road 42 closed after cement truck hits ditch
Windsor police were called to a report of a cement truck in the ditch on County Road 42 in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 9:27AM EDT
Windsor police have closed a section of County Road 42 after a cement truck crash.
Officers were called to a report of a cement truck in the ditch around 7:08 a.m. Friday.
The road is closed between 9th Concession to Lauzon Parkway.
No word on injuries.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.