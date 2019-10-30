County Road 22 reopens after downed power line in Emeryville
Power outage reported in Emeryville, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Courtesy Hydro One)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:56PM EDT
EMERYVILLE, Ont. - Essex County OPP say a downed power line shut down a major road in Emeryville, but is has since reopened.
Police say a live hydro wire was lying across the road Wednesday morning on County Road 22 between Renaud Line Road and Rouke Line Road.
Officers don’t believe that it was as a result of a collision.
Hydro One was reporting a power outage in the area, but it has been restored.
There are no reported injuries. The road was closed in both directions until it was cleaned up.