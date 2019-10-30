EMERYVILLE, Ont. - Essex County OPP say a downed power line shut down a major road in Emeryville, but is has since reopened.

Police say a live hydro wire was lying across the road Wednesday morning on County Road 22 between Renaud Line Road and Rouke Line Road.

Officers don’t believe that it was as a result of a collision.

Hydro One was reporting a power outage in the area, but it has been restored.

There are no reported injuries. The road was closed in both directions until it was cleaned up.