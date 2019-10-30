County Road 22 closed due to downed power line in Emeryville
Power outage reported in Emeryville, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Courtesy Hydro One)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:07AM EDT
EMERYVILLE, Ont. - Essex County OPP say a downed power line has shut down a major road in Emeryville.
Police say a live hydro wire was lying across the road Wednesday morning on County Road 22 near Renaud Line Road and Rouke Line Road.
Officers don’t believe that it was as a result of a collision.
Hydro One is reporting a power outage in the area. A hydro truck is on scene.
There are no reported injuries. Police say the road will be closed in both directions until it is cleaned up.