EMERYVILLE, Ont. - Essex County OPP say a downed power line has shut down a major road in Emeryville.

Police say a live hydro wire was lying across the road Wednesday morning on County Road 22 near Renaud Line Road and Rouke Line Road.

Officers don’t believe that it was as a result of a collision.

Hydro One is reporting a power outage in the area. A hydro truck is on scene.

There are no reported injuries. Police say the road will be closed in both directions until it is cleaned up.