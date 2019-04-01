County Road 18 closed after crash between two tractor trailers
Police say it took place on County Road 18 between Highway 3 and Graham Side Road in Kingsville, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Courtesy OPP)
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 9:28AM EDT
Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 18 in Kingsville is closed after a collision between two tractor trailers in Kingsville.
The road is closed between Highway 3 and Graham Side Road for investigation and cleanup.
Police say a tractor trailer stopped on shoulder was struck by a second tractor trailer.
There were no reported injuries.