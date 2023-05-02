County of Essex to vote on formal public Code of Conduct

The County of Essex will soon vote on a formal public Code of Conduct one month after a planning meeting nearly descended into chaos.

The county held a council meeting April 5 to discuss its new Official Plan and public input was being requested.

But according to County of Essex Warden Hilda MacDonald, things quickly devolved when 250 people showed up, and some in attendance started yelling and swearing at members of council.

The meeting was quickly called.

MacDonald said administrative staff is now trying to balance the public’s right to participate in democracy, while keeping staff and council safe.

“There’s ways to behave when you go to church, when you go shopping, when you go to a concert, people expect you to behave a certain way so other people have a right to enjoy their freedoms as well. And if people come in and disrupt, then rules get put in place.”

The code of conduct will be tabled Wednesday night where council will discuss.

The County of Essex will also be holding a second public meeting, virtually, to discuss issues to be considered in the development of the new Official Plan. It will be open to all individuals who want to attend on June 7 at 6 p.m.