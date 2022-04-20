County of Essex to host seminar for those considering running in 2022 municipal election

Thinking of running for municipal office? The County of Essex is hosting a virtual seminar to help you get informed.

Residents of Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island who are considering running in the October election can attend the free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 to learn about the process.

Attendees will hear from former mayor and chief administrative officer (CAO) for the Town of LaSalle, as well as presentations from representatives from Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and the nominal period will begin on Monday, May 2. The last day to submit paperwork is Friday, Aug. 19.

The seminar will go over the following points:

The role of local and county councils

The role of municipal staff

Nominations and candidate eligibility

Candidate and third-party advertising rules and duties

General campaign rules and election finances

Those interested in attending the seminar are asked to register in advance on the Zoom registration page. Participants will then receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

Registration is required so the event can be interactive and participants can ask questions, organizers say. There will be break-out rooms specific to the municipality in which they are considering running.

For more information, visit countyofessex.ca/WEVote2022.