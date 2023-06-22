County of Essex reaches tentative agreement with union representing paramedics
The County of Essex has reached a tentative four-year agreement with CUPE Local 2974.2, who represents more than 300 Essex-Windsor EMS staff.
The agreement would go into effect retroactively on April 1, 2022 when the collective agreement expired. The county says details are not being released until it has been ratified by union members.
“Our paramedics work tirelessly on the front lines, always putting patients first, and this tentative agreement acknowledges their professionalism and hard work and the difficult nature of their jobs,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.
“Both sides negotiated with professionalism and in good faith and it was heartening to take part in frank and fruitful discussions that yielded a tentative agreement that lays such a solid foundation for the future,” Kristie Cronin, human resources for the County of Essex, said.
The agreement has been approved by county council. Union members will hold a ratification vote in the near future.
