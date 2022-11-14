County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities

The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.

It will be effective as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the county says it is in response to updated federal and provincial guidance about the importance of masking indoors.

This includes County of Essex facilities, including the Civic Centre, ambulance bases and road depots. It also includes Sun Parlor Home, but it is already governed by guidelines for long-term care homes.

Arenas and community centres would be up to the local municipalities.

It is unclear if it includes libraries, which is governed by the library board.

CTV News has reached out to other municipalities, local health units, school boards and hospitals for response to the updated recommendations.

This is a developing story. More coming.