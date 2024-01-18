County council passes 2024 budget

Essex County Council has approved the 2024 budget of $132,282,190, w hich represents a levy increase of $8,682,960.

That translates into $25.55 per $100,000 of assessment or $63.88 for a home assessed at $250,000.

According to a release from the county, the budget invests in frontline health care and puts more ambulances and resources on the road. It includes funding for 12 additional full-time paramedics, on top of four new full-time positions approved by Essex County Council in November, for a total increase of 16.

The budget also includes funding for the replacement of eight ambulances, three early response vehicles, one district chief vehicle and 44 automated CPR devices.

“We are preparing for growth by investing in services that will ensure residents and businesses continue to find Essex County a great place with a bright future,” said Warden Hilda MacDonald. “Thanks to careful planning, the 2024 Budget maintains the county’s prudent approach and strong financial position.”

Also in the budget is taking $1 million from reserves this year and next to support the construction of 36 tiny homes in partnership with The Bridge in Leamington and continuing a 20-year commitment to provide $48,000 annually to The Bridge to operate 12 supportive housing units.

There is also funding for the drop-in Homelessness Hub in Leamington, which recorded 2,208 visits from 336 individuals in its first year of operation and which is currently operating as an overnight warming shelter.

When it comes to roads, the $93.8-million road construction capital program for 2024 puts $58.2 million into capacity expansion and another $28.3 million into rehabilitation projects spanning more than 35 km.

There is also a $5.68-million investment in the County Wide Active Transportation System, including more than 17 km of paved shoulder projects that make county roads safer for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

Infrastructure projects planned for 2024 include road improvements and a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 43, a roundabout at County Road 46 at Rochester Town Line and improvements to County Road 19 from County Road 22 to just south of Jamsyl Drive.