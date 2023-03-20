County artist Brett Kissel and special guest Steven Lee Olsen coming to Caesars Windsor

Concert-goers might leave Caesars Windsor with ‘a few good stories’ after Canadian country singer Brett Kissel takes the Colosseum stage this spring.

Kissel, along with fellow country artist and special guest Steven Lee Olsen will be performing in Windsor on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Kissel has risen to superstardom in the country music scene since his first single “Stared with a Song” released more than a decade ago. He has since accumulated Platinum and Gold-certified albums, along with top-10 Canadian radio hits and more than 150 million global streams.

The country star has also earned 22 CCMA awards and three Juno awards. He is celebrated for his “outside the box collaborations” including duets with Grammy winners such as Charley Pride, Dave Mustaine, Nelly, and 98 Degrees.

Kissel released the first part of a four-installment multi-album package titled The Compass Project earlier this year.

Toronto-born Lee Olsen will join Kissel, bringing his “powerhouse vocals, country-pop hits and ever-evolving artistry” to the Colosseum stage.

Lee Olsen has garnered more than 25 million global streams and a variety of song-writing collaborations including the co-created number one “Blue Ain’t Your Colour” with Keith Urban.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Mar. 24. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 to 10 p.m.