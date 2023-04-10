Country singer Jon Pardi coming to Caesars Windsor this summer

Award-winning country singer Jon Pardi will be performing at Caesars Windsor in July.

He’s booked to take the Colosseum stage on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

This just in! ACM and CMA award-winning entertainer Jon Pardi stops at The Colosseum on Friday, July 7 at 8pm.



From 10am Thursday, April 13 and 10am Friday, April 14, use code TMJP23 to get your presale tickets.



Pardi is a multi-platinum entertainer who earned his American Country Music award for “New Male Vocalist of the Year” and Country Music Association award for “Best New Artist”.

His hits include “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” and “Night Shift.”

Heartbreak Medication, his third studio album, brought Pardi to the mainstream, debuting among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

In 2022, Pardi released Mr. Saturday Night, which received critical acclaim thanks in part to his fifth Number One single at Country Radio with the album’s title track.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, April 14. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.