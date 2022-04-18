Countdown begins for 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor

The countdown is on for the 2022 Can-Am Police Fire Games where up to 800 athletes will take part in a number of competitive events in Windsor.

The signature summer event will celebrate local first responders along with those across North America. The City of Windsor is reminding residents to mark their calendars for the week of July 25-31.

“Given what the world has gone through over the past two years, and especially the men and women who keep us safe, these games have never been more important,” said games general manager Jan Wilson. “2022 will be a chance for our first responders to reset and once again focus on the passionate pursuits enjoyed through competition while at the same time giving our community a chance to say thank you and benefit from the tourism influx created by competitors and their families.”

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games are a biennial, multi-sport competition which over six days will have up to 800 athletes participating in a variety of events such as like softball, swimming, and track and field as well as participant specifics like SWAT competitions and the Toughest Fire Fighter Alive contest.

In all, 44 competitive events involving athletes from across Canada and the United States will take place in Windsor.

Sunday marked the official countdown with 100 days to go until game day.

More information is available on the event's website.