

CTV Windsor





Counselling has been ordered for a local teen involved in a bullying video that went viral.

This is the fourth and final youth that was charged after the victim who has cerebral palsy was punched, pushed and spit on by a group of teens back in November of 2016.

The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to stand trial Friday but instead pleaded guilty to assault.

A video of the incident was captured on cell phone at Pillette and Wyandotte almost two years ago.

The youth in court Friday, who was 15 at the time, was heard cheering on the fight, but wasn't physically involved in the altercation with the young girl.

The crown and defence were asking for a 12-month probation term, but the judge opted for a discharge with counselling.

His lawyer Evan Weber says his client's life has changed dramatically since the video went viral and the bottom line is his client will work on turning his life around.