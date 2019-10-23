LAKESHORE, Ont. -- A name change to the Town of Lakeshore is in the works.

Councillor Linda McKinlay has proposed the full name be changed to the Municipality of Lakeshore.

McKinlay hopes the move will make navigating postal codes in the community easier.

She notes many communities within Lakeshore want to keep their own identity like Belle River, Comber and Stoney Point.

"You can't have a town in a town so what we gave up when we became a town was all our towns and they want their designations back, they want the security of knowing it will always be that way... and the only way to do that is by becoming a municipality again," says McKinlay.

Last fall, council agreed to make Lakeshore as the primary mailing address for all of its residents.

A report dealing with the proposed change will be discussed at the Dec. 12 council meeting.