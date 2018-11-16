Councillor pay raises up for debate at Windsor city hall
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 4:17PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 5:25PM EST
A debate over pay at Windsor City Hall is set to take place on Monday.
An independent council compensation committee is recommending a raise of 15 per cent for councillors and 17 per cent for the mayor's salary.
The wage boost is meant to offset a tax code change which removes a one-third exemption for municipal council-members' pay.
The net difference in pay for councillors is about two-thousand dollars more per year.
The mayor would receive approximately $30,000 more in wages, but with the tax code changes, the Mayor Drew Dilkens stands to take home less income.
The last time the elected officials in Windsor got a raise was 2005.