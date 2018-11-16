

CTV Windsor





A debate over pay at Windsor City Hall is set to take place on Monday.

An independent council compensation committee is recommending a raise of 15 per cent for councillors and 17 per cent for the mayor's salary.

The wage boost is meant to offset a tax code change which removes a one-third exemption for municipal council-members' pay.

The net difference in pay for councillors is about two-thousand dollars more per year.

The mayor would receive approximately $30,000 more in wages, but with the tax code changes, the Mayor Drew Dilkens stands to take home less income.

The last time the elected officials in Windsor got a raise was 2005.