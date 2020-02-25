WINDSOR, ONT. -- City council gave a boost to Habitat for Humanity, bolstering efforts to get more affordable housing in the city.

Council unanimously agreed Monday night to a request from Habitat for Humanity for a grant "in-lieu" of development fees for construction of two properties.

Council followed that up by waiving city fees for all future requests.

The initiative is being described as a "quick win" type of partnership that will help Habitat save money.

The housing not-for-profit can put those savings toward building more affordable housing.