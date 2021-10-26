Council to look at more affordable options for Riverfront Festival Plaza

Windsor, Ont. -

Council referred a report back to administration regarding the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Last month the city unveiled plans for a proposed design to build a canopy overtop festival plaza at a cost of $32 million.

The permanent canopy structure, designed as a dome, would have a 5,000-person capacity.

With a translucent roof in the centre, the space is created to feel open and bright, with a view of the Detroit River.

A new report will come back to council, with more affordable options to consider.