Council to look at more affordable options for Riverfront Festival Plaza
Plans for a proposed $32.5 million canopy project at Festival Plaza in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Partisans architecture studio)
Windsor, Ont. -
Council referred a report back to administration regarding the Riverfront Festival Plaza.
Last month the city unveiled plans for a proposed design to build a canopy overtop festival plaza at a cost of $32 million.
The permanent canopy structure, designed as a dome, would have a 5,000-person capacity.
With a translucent roof in the centre, the space is created to feel open and bright, with a view of the Detroit River.
A new report will come back to council, with more affordable options to consider.