WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council backed a proposal to take over the region’s COVID-19 isolation and recovery centre for agri-sector workers.

The city is assuming the responsibility for operating the centre, an effort previously led by the provincial emergency response team.

“The province has done a tremendous job stabilizing the situation, getting us out of crisis, doing a warm hand off,” says health services commissioner Jelena Payne. “My staff have been trained, many of our partners have been trained. We’re in a position where we’re ready to go and maintain what is required for the safety of our community.”

The city is also looking for assurances that it won’t be a burden for municipal taxpayers, but instead will be funded by upper levels of government.

Mayor Drew Dilkens advised council there have been verbal agreements to provide funding to operate the centre, but the city wants it in writing.

The centre is currently unoccupied, but partners want to be ready, should that situation change.