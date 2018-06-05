

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council examined the results of a bicycle safety audit after several high collision areas were identified.

The worst intersection for bikes is Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East, but areas across the city were examined.

The audit outlines several immediate, short term and long term solutions including adding signage, moving crossings, increasing visibility of cyclists and more education for both drivers and cyclists.

Council approved the short-term immediate changes tonight and heard that longer-term solutions are likely a year away, when the city's active transportation master plan is complete.

Reps from cycling advocacy group bike Windsor-Essex say the short-term solutions don't go far enough.